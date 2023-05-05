EBAday 2023: More banks than ever to attend the conference and exhibition

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on the 20th – 21st of June, 2023, at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association (EBA) are pleased to reveal that executives from leading European and global banks have registered for EBAday. This is in addition to more than 10 bank sponsors and the many other financial institutions speaking at the event. You can check out the speakers and agenda here.

In addition, we are pleased to announce the following c-suite executives are speaking at the event:

Camilla Åkerman, Secretary General, Nordic Payments Council

Paulo Barbosa, COO, Banfico

Alessandro Baroni, CEO, equensWorldline

Danny Butvinik, Chief Data Scientist, NICE Actimize

Marianne Demarchi, Chief Executive Europe, Swift

Thomas Egner, Secretary General, Euro Banking Association

Uwe Klatt, CEO, GEVA

Juan Olaizola, CEO of Payments Hub, PagoNxt (a Santander company)

Claudia Olsson, CEO and Founder, Stellar Capacity

Javier Santamaría, Chair, European Payments Council

Gilbert Verdian, Founder and CEO, Quant

Hubertus von Poser, Member of the Management Board, PPI

David Watson, CEO, The Clearing House

Tarik Zerkti, CEO, PRETA

EBAday is the perfect opportunity to network, learn about the latest industry trends, and build valuable connections in the payments and financial technology space.

Register for EBAday here.