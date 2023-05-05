EBAday 2023: More banks than ever to attend the conference and exhibition

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on the 20th – 21st of June, 2023, at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.
Finextra and the Euro Banking Association (EBA) are pleased to reveal that executives from leading European and global banks have registered for EBAday. This is in addition to more than 10 bank sponsors and the many other financial institutions speaking at the event. You can check out the speakers and agenda here.
In addition, we are pleased to announce the following c-suite executives are speaking at the event:
- Camilla Åkerman, Secretary General, Nordic Payments Council
- Paulo Barbosa, COO, Banfico
- Alessandro Baroni, CEO, equensWorldline
- Danny Butvinik, Chief Data Scientist, NICE Actimize
- Marianne Demarchi, Chief Executive Europe, Swift
- Thomas Egner, Secretary General, Euro Banking Association
- Uwe Klatt, CEO, GEVA
- Juan Olaizola, CEO of Payments Hub, PagoNxt (a Santander company)
- Claudia Olsson, CEO and Founder, Stellar Capacity
- Javier Santamaría, Chair, European Payments Council
- Gilbert Verdian, Founder and CEO, Quant
- Hubertus von Poser, Member of the Management Board, PPI
- David Watson, CEO, The Clearing House
- Tarik Zerkti, CEO, PRETA
EBAday is the perfect opportunity to network, learn about the latest industry trends, and build valuable connections in the payments and financial technology space.
Register for EBAday here.