EBAday 2023: Meet the event sponsors for our biggest EBAday yet!

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on 20th – 21st of June 2023 at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

EBAday 2023 has achieved one of its strongest years of sponsor representation in the event’s history, with over 10 banks already confirmed as sponsors. We are excited to announce that our two lead sponsors will include Deutsche Bank and J.P Morgan.

The events host and bank sponsors are BBVA, BNY Mellon, Cecabank, Citi, HSBC, NatWest Group, and PagoNxt by Santander.

With the agenda now live registrants can check out the range of topics these sponsors will be speaking on across the two days event. The topics include open banking, payments processing, data use, correspondent banking, instant payments, and many more.

It is also worth mentioning that our corporate sponsors will be very present during the event, enthusiastic to meet with attendees and institutions all driven to improve their financial technology portfolios. Corporate sponsors include Accenture, Banking Circle, FIS, Form3, Intercope, Mastercard, Nexi, NTT DATA, Swift, Unifits, and Visa.

In addition to speaking on the panel, all sponsors will have dedicated exhibition spaces at the conference, and will allocate plenty of time to network between sessions and during breaks.

Look out for updates to see more about the specific panels banks will be speaking on and further speak announcements on Finextra in the coming weeks.

Register for EBAday 2023 here.