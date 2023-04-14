Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

EBAday
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2023: Meet the event sponsors for our biggest EBAday yet!

EBAday 2023: Meet the event sponsors for our biggest EBAday yet!

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on 20th – 21st of June 2023 at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

 EBAday 2023 has achieved one of its strongest years of sponsor representation in the event’s history, with over 10 banks already confirmed as sponsors. We are excited to announce that our two lead sponsors will include Deutsche Bank and J.P Morgan.

The events host and bank sponsors are BBVA, BNY Mellon, Cecabank, Citi, HSBC, NatWest Group, and PagoNxt by Santander.

With the agenda now live registrants can check out the range of topics these sponsors will be speaking on across the two days event. The topics include open banking, payments processing, data use, correspondent banking, instant payments, and many more.

It is also worth mentioning that our corporate sponsors will be very present during the event, enthusiastic to meet with attendees and institutions all driven to improve their financial technology portfolios. Corporate sponsors include Accenture, Banking Circle, FIS, Form3, Intercope, Mastercard, Nexi, NTT DATA, Swift, Unifits, and Visa.

In addition to speaking on the panel, all sponsors will have dedicated exhibition spaces at the conference, and will allocate plenty of time to network between sessions and during breaks.

Look out for updates to see more about the specific panels banks will be speaking on and further speak announcements on Finextra in the coming weeks.

Register for EBAday 2023 here.

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

EBAday
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard unveils international payments tool

  2. Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

  3. JPMorgan Chase boss Dimon hails &#39;groundbreaking&#39; AI

  4. Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

  5. Get Ready for the Launch: A Fintech Guide to the FedNow Payment Service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements