Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank TransferMate

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays taps TransferMate for international receivables package

Barclays taps TransferMate for international receivables package

Barclays Bank is collaborating with Irish payments unicorn TransferMate on the delivery of an international receivables package designed to reduce transfer costs for clients doing business overseas.

Barclays clients’ operating in GBP will now be able to invoice their customers in their clients’ local currency in over 60+ currencies and 67 countries - receiving the payment back into their GBP account at the exact amount requested. Manual reconciliation is eliminated as all payments are automatically matched to the invoiced amount.

The use of TransferMate's global payments infrastructure allows cross-border payments to travel through a single integrated network, and transfers to be processed like a domestic payment.

The service has already been successfully piloted with Barclays higher education clients, allowing institutions to invoice international students in GBP and international students to pay the institution in their local currency, eliminating the interchange fee charged for traditional credit card payments

“From manufacturing and leisure to education and healthcare, our partnership with TransferMate will enable clients from numerous industries to offer a new payment method to their customers whilst achieving reconciliation benefits and reduced banking fees for their businesses’ says Martin Runow, global head of payments, FX and digital at Barclays Transaction Banking. ‘This solution is a significant step forward for any business that trades internationally and invoices in GBP - particularly in the consumer to business space.”

Related Companies

Barclays Bank TransferMate

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Trending

Related News
Barclays unveils govt-funded support programme for UK tech
/startups

Barclays unveils govt-funded support programme for UK tech

Barclays slapped with £8.4 million interchange fee fine
/regulation

Barclays slapped with £8.4 million interchange fee fine

Barclays takes stake in crypto firm Copper

25 Jul 2022

Barclays to host CBDC hackathon

22 Jul 2022

Ireland's TransferMate hits unicorn status on $70 million funding round

24 May 2022

ING invests EUR21 million in TransferMate

30 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. Monzo hits 250K business customer milestone

  2. JPMorgan ordered to pay Frank founder&#39;s legal fees

  3. Customer loses &#163;60,000 to criminal posing as Santander&#39;s head of fraud

  4. Payments Canada Summit: TD Bank’s Kushank Rastogi on real-time payments

  5. B2B payment platform Paytently moves out of stealth

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023