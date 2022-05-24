Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ireland&#39;s TransferMate hits unicorn status on $70 million funding round

Ireland's TransferMate hits unicorn status on $70 million funding round

Cross-border B2B payments company TransferMate has clinched unicorn status on the back of a $70 million funding round.

Railpen, one of the largest UK pension funds, managing £37 billion, participated in the round, which bring total funding for the Irish payments processor to $130 million. Previous investors and customers include ING and Allied Irish Banks.

TransferMate has built a large portfolio of payment licenses across the globe, offering businesses local ACH access to 141 currencies in 201 countries.

Terry Clune, TransferMate’s founder, says: “By combining our technology and our global licence network, we empower software providers, banks and fintechs to deliver payments dramatically faster & cheaper than the traditional Swift system. We will use this investment to continue to recruit senior financial talent who can help broaden our customer base.”

