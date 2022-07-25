Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Cryptocurrency
Barclays takes stake in crypto firm Copper

UK bank Barclays has taken a punt on Copper in the crypto custody firm’s most recent funding round and has invested “millions of dollars” despite decreased enthusiasm for volatile digital assets, according to reports by Sky News.

Founded in 2018, Copper provides a gateway into the crypto asset space for institutional investors by offering custody, trading, and settlement solutions across 450 crypto-assets and more than 45 exchanges. The company's flagship product is ClearLoop, a framework that connects the universe of exchanges in one secure trading loop — with real-time settlement across multiple networks.

Copper, which has links to former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond - a senior adviser and investor in the business - had been in discussions for nine months ahead of its $500 million Series C funding round and had sought a $3 billion valuation.

The company has also drawn investors from LocalGlobe, Dawn Capital and MMC Ventures, to name a few, according to Sky.

However, the firm recently hit a roadblock over FCA policy that required digital asset service providers to apply for temporary registration in order to continue trading after setting up in crypto haven Zug in Switzerland and its partnership with State Street.

In April 2022, Copper hired a team of executives from Bank of America to help build a prime brokerage offering.

Michael Roberts is now leading the new team, bringing the best part of two decades’ experience to his new role, joining from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was a managing director and Emea head of the bank’s prime platform.

Roberts was also joined by former BAML directors Adam Groom and Paul Barham, who most recently led relationship management and product development, respectively, for BAML’s prime platform in Emea. Supporting the senior team are Ben Carr and Ross Budgen, who add expertise in product development, account management and analytics.

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune 26 July, 2022, 15:58Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Nice to see the headline corrected. I was wondering how an investment in "millions of dollars" could yield 2 billion dollars worth of stake! Even by Ponzi Crypto standard, that's a bit too mucht!!

