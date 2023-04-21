Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays unveils govt-funded support programme for UK tech

Barclays unveils govt-funded support programme for UK tech

Barclays Eagle Labs has officially launched its government-funded two-year support programme for UK tech businesses.

Barclays was awarded the £12 million Digital Growth Grant in a controversial decision earlier this year that saw the previous recipient, Tech Nation, forced to shut up shop.

Barclays Eagle Labs head of implementation David Hamilton has acknowledged that the move has not been universally welcomed in the industry, and that some people think his unit is the "bogeyman".

Now, the bank has set out its plans for the money, opening applications for the first of a series of programmes designed to tackle some of the key issues businesses face and drive regional growth in the UK tech sector.

An ecosystems partnership programme will enable organisations outside of London to apply for funding and deliver their own programmes that best support the challenges they are facing in their local area.

Meanwhile, a collaboration with Cambridge Judge Business School will see business leadership teams receive tailored coaching and access to scaleup-specific learning. Eagle Labs will deliver an additional six-month scaleup programme working to support companies with a focus on solving some of society’s challenges, in partnership with Plexal.

There will also be a healthtech and agritech programme and a funding readiness programme, while later in the year there will be a programme for black-founded tech businesses while a similar existing effort focused on female-led firms will continue.

Paul Scully, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy, says: "Through the government-funded Digital Growth Grant, Eagle Labs will offer support and opportunities to help tens of thousands of startups and scaleups unlock their full potential. This is central to our plans to make the UK a tech and science superpower."

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Related News
Tech Nation’s final report defines future progress for UK tech firms
/startups

Tech Nation’s final report defines future progress for UK tech firms

Barclays Eagle Labs wants to support UK tech
/startups

Barclays Eagle Labs wants to support UK tech

Tech Nation to wind up operations

31 Jan

Barclays opens Glasgow campus to house tech team

13 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Apple launches savings account

  2. Banking associations want payments removed from EU digital identity plan

  3. Lloyds Bank launches PayMe for instant B2B payouts

  4. UK regulators deliver roadmap for future of open banking

  5. EML Payments CEO out as firm considers sale

Research
See all reports »
Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?