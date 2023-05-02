Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut goes live in Brazil

Revolut goes live in Brazil

Revolut has made its first foray into Latin America with a live launch in Brazil.

Revolut's global account will offer locals foreign exchange and remittance capabilities in 27 currencies, in addition to having a card that is accepted in more than 150 countries.

Nik Storonsky, co-founder and CEO, says: “Our mission is to unlock a borderless economy with financial products that are accessible and easy to use and that allow our customers to use their money efficiently. We will start with the global account and crypto investments, but this is just the beginning.”

Glauber Mota, recruited from BTG Pactual to lead the roll out in Brazil, comments:  “The total that Brazilians spent abroad more than doubled in 2022, totalling $12 billion, and there is growing demand for access to crypto assets with more than ten million individual investors in Brazil. Revolut offers Brazilians an app that meets all these needs in one place, with a high-quality UX that has not yet been seen in the Brazilian market."

Revolut has surpassed 25 million customers worldwide amid an expansive growth strategy which will see the super app launch in India, Mexico, and New Zealand in the near future.

In India, the firm has built a team of 400+ employees for its forthcoming launch. Workforce expansion is also on the cards in Mexico, with plans to employ more than 250 new positions by 2025 between Mexico and Brazil. The company also says it is set to go live in New Zealand in the next few months, to complement its existing operations in Australia.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Trending

Related News
Revolut valuation almost halved by Schroders
/retail

Revolut valuation almost halved by Schroders

Revolut reports first annual profit, but red flags raised over revenue
/retail

Revolut reports first annual profit, but red flags raised over revenue

Revolut debuts crypto staking

07 Feb

Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

25 Jan

Revolut creates team to address corporate culture

16 Jan

Revolut goes for global growth after hitting 25 million customer milestone

17 Nov 2022

Trending

  1. DoJ investigates Mastercard debit card programme

  2. ECB sets out latest digital euro thinking

  3. Visa staffs up for &#39;ambitious&#39; crypto plans

  4. Amazon Pay rolls out Citi Flex Pay to give credit card users instalment option

  5. Stripe to power Microsoft Teams payments for businesses

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023