/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Revolut

Retail banking
Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

Revolut is to roll out out a new super-premium membership plan targeting ambitious, affluent individuals interested in a luxury lifestyle.

The new top-tier plan, Ultra, offers users free lounge access at 1200 airports, cashback, and low fees on Revolut investment products. Coming in the Spring, Revolut is inviting new and existing customers to join a waitlist to unlock 5% cashback on purchases made in their first month with Ultra.

The new membership level is coming in spring 2023. The current tiers, Plus, Premium and Metal are charged at £2.99, £6.99, and £12.99 per month respectively. Revolut has yet to reveal the price tag for Ultra.

Tara Massoudi, Revolut general manager of premium products, says: “More of our customers are interested in financial products offering better convenience. This growing consumer market is focussed on a new definition of luxury, one that is functional. Although these high-earning consumers are climbing the career ladder and want to build a steady passive income, they also aim to enjoy life, keep up to date with the latest trends and travel multiple times a year."

Revolut

Retail banking
