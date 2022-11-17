Revolut goes for global growth after hitting 25 million customer milestone

Revolut has surpassed 25 million customers worldwide amid an expansive growth strategy which will see the super app launch in India, Mexico, Brazil and New Zealand in the near future.

In India, the firm has built a team of 400+ employees for its forthcoming launch. Workforce expansion is also on the cards in Mexico, with plans to employ more than 250 new positions by 2025 between Mexico and Brazil. The company also says it is set to go live in New Zealand in the next few months, to complement its existing operations in Australia.



André Silva, head of international expansion, comments: “Our mission is to unlock the power of a borderless economy, for everyone, by bringing the world’s first financial super app to all corners of the globe. This year we have made important steps in achieving this, building our teams on the ground in India, Mexico and Brazil.



Revolut is also launching a streamlined version of its app, ‘Revolut Lite’ in several countries across Latin America, South East Asia and the Middle East in coming months. Lite users are able to transfer money cross-border instantly and for free.



On the business side, the company has launched 20 new products and processed more than £110 billion in transactions to date. Revolut claims to be attracting more than 2000+ new businesses every week.



Nikolay Storonsky, chief executive officer, comments: “Revolut’s growth continues at pace. We have continued to build out our unique product offering across the globe, expanding into new markets with new customers. Topping 25 million customers in just over seven years is a fantastic achievement for the company. We can’t wait to bring our product to many more in the weeks and months ahead.”







We are planning our next exciting launch, New Zealand, a country we have been hoping to bring Revolut to for some time, and we look forward to announcing more in the near future.”



Number of new customers by select countries since 20 million milestone earlier in the summer:

• UK - 1.1 million

• Poland - 460,000

• Romania - 450,000

• France - 340,000

• Spain - 320,000

• Ireland - 230,000

• US - 125,000

