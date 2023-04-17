Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Apple

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Apple launches savings account

Apple launches savings account

Apple has launched its long-trailed Apple Card savings account from Goldman Sachs with a 4.15% annual percentage yield.

American users can set up and manage a savings account directly from Apple Card in Wallet, with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.

All Daily Cash rewards earned through the Apple Card will be automatically deposited into the savings account. Users can deposit additional funds through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.

Once set up, Apple Card users can keep track of money in Wallet through a Savings dashboard, which shows their account balance and interest accrued over time.

The 4.15% APY is more than 10 times the national average, according to FDIC data.

Jennifer Bailey, VP, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, says: “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place."

Goldman has been Apple's partner on the credit card since its launch in 2019. However, the tech giant has since made moves to ensure independence in the financial services arena.

Apple was long-rumoured to be using Goldman Sachs for the loans for its new BNPL play. However, Goldman is only facilitating the service as the technical issuer of the loans and the official BIN sponsor, with Apple making the loans directly through a new subsidiary.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Apple

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage[Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Trending

Related News
Apple Pay Later launches
/payments

Apple Pay Later launches

Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple
/payments

Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Apple partners Goldman Sachs for savings account

13 Oct 2022

Apple's Tap to Pay comes to the high street

14 Jul 2022

Apple launches BNPL product

06 Jun 2022

Trending

  1. Mastercard unveils international payments tool

  2. JPMorgan Chase boss Dimon hails &#39;groundbreaking&#39; AI

  3. Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

  4. Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

  5. Ex-TSB CIO fined &#163;80k over bungled IT migration

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements