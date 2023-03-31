Lloyds and NatWest close more branches

Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest are, between them, closing another 80 branches across the UK this year.

Lloyds Banking Group is shutting 26 Lloyds, nine Halifax and four Bank of Scotland sites. Meanwhile, 40 NatWest and two RBS branches are going.



Earlier this week, Barclays confirmed it is shuttering 14 more outlets as banks across the UK continue to trim their networks in response to declining customer branch usage.



A Lloyds spokesperson says: “Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money - we now have over 20 million regular digital users, so it’s important we continue to develop the online services our customers want to use.”



Adds the spokesperson: “Our branches will continue to be an option for our customers, alongside our telephone services, mobile app and online bank.”



Consumer group Which? says that UK banks and building societies have announced the closure of 5498 branches since January 2015 - 54 every month.