Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds and NatWest close more branches

Lloyds and NatWest close more branches

Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest are, between them, closing another 80 branches across the UK this year.

Lloyds Banking Group is shutting 26 Lloyds, nine Halifax and four Bank of Scotland sites. Meanwhile, 40 NatWest and two RBS branches are going.

Earlier this week, Barclays confirmed it is shuttering 14 more outlets as banks across the UK continue to trim their networks in response to declining customer branch usage.

A Lloyds spokesperson says: “Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money - we now have over 20 million regular digital users, so it’s important we continue to develop the online services our customers want to use.”

Adds the spokesperson: “Our branches will continue to be an option for our customers, alongside our telephone services, mobile app and online bank.”

Consumer group Which? says that UK banks and building societies have announced the closure of 5498 branches since January 2015 - 54 every month.

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements[New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Trending

Related News
Barclays Bank to trim more branches
/retail

Barclays Bank to trim more branches

UK bank branch closures accelerate as NatWest drops the axe
/retail

UK bank branch closures accelerate as NatWest drops the axe

HSBC to shut 114 more branches next year; offers free tablets to customers impacted

30 Nov 2022

FCA toughens stance on bank branch closures

11 Oct 2022

Lloyds to shut another 66 branches

29 Jul 2022

Trending

  1. UK open banking sector faces sink or swim moment

  2. Apple Pay Later launches

  3. Big banks invest in generative AI startup Hazy

  4. Klarna taps ChatGPT for shopping recommendations

  5. Mastercard and Visa eye $1bn deal for Brazil&#39;s Pismo - Bloomberg

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration