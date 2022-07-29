Lloyds to shut another 66 branches

Lloyds Banking Group has identified another 66 branches for closure over the next few months.

The UK lender will shut 48 Lloyds Bank branches and 18 Halifax branches between October and February.



The move continues a sustained programme of branch shutdowns from the bank as more customers choose to do their banking online.



In May the group revealed plans for 28 closures, just two months after a decision to shut 60. It still operates more than 1300 branches.



Russell Galley, director, consumer relationships, Lloyds, says: "As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85% over the last five years.



"Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we'll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places, where they're well-used."