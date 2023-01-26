Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK bank branch closures accelerate as NatWest drops the axe

UK bank branch closures accelerate as NatWest drops the axe

NaWest is to shutter a further 23 branches, adding to a wave of closures announced by the UK big banks in the first month of the year.

NatWest's announcement comes a week after Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites in England and Wales. Barclays and TSB have also outlined plans to close 24 branches between them, blaming low footfall as more customers bank online.

NatWest had already announced plans to axe a further 43 branches in the first half of 2023, adding to 15 announced in May and 21 in February.

The latest announcement means a further 87 branches have been slated for closure by high street banks so far this year, on top of previously announced programmes.

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Bank of Ireland to invest €11.5 million in branch network
/retail

Bank of Ireland to invest €11.5 million in branch network

HSBC to shut 114 more branches next year; offers free tablets to customers impacted
/retail

HSBC to shut 114 more branches next year; offers free tablets to customers impacted

FCA toughens stance on bank branch closures

11 Oct 2022

UK's bank branch sharing project to be extended

06 Sep 2022

Barclays closes more branches

16 Aug 2022

Lloyds to shut another 66 branches

29 Jul 2022

Barclays to close more branches

14 Jul 2022

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  4. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023