UK bank branch closures accelerate as NatWest drops the axe

NaWest is to shutter a further 23 branches, adding to a wave of closures announced by the UK big banks in the first month of the year.

NatWest's announcement comes a week after Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites in England and Wales. Barclays and TSB have also outlined plans to close 24 branches between them, blaming low footfall as more customers bank online.



NatWest had already announced plans to axe a further 43 branches in the first half of 2023, adding to 15 announced in May and 21 in February.



The latest announcement means a further 87 branches have been slated for closure by high street banks so far this year, on top of previously announced programmes.