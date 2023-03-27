Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays Bank to trim more branches

Barclays Bank to trim more branches

Barclays Bank continues its stealthy approach to slimming down its branch network, announcing the closure of 14 more outlets in addition to the 55 branches already earmarked for closure this year.

The UK lender shuttered 178 branches last year and made its first commitment to trim 15 more from its physical network in January, in addition to a number of sites that already faced the axe. By the end of 2023 Barclays will have closed 1,029 branches since 2015.

Barclays has been steadily adapting its physical footprint in response to declining customer branch usage, opening semi-permanant banking pods in locations with high footfall, including shopping centres and retail parks.

This is in addition to the 200 outreach agencies - Barclays Local - operated in community-based facilities, such as town halls and libraries.

A spokesman says: "As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods."

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Trending

Related News
TSB pilots banking pods
/retail

TSB pilots banking pods

Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods
/retail

Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

UK to roll out more shared banking hubs

30 Jan

UK bank branch closures accelerate as NatWest drops the axe

26 Jan

HSBC to shut 114 more branches next year; offers free tablets to customers impacted

30 Nov 2022

FCA toughens stance on bank branch closures

11 Oct 2022

Barclays closes more branches

16 Aug 2022

Trending

  1. Curve debuts wearable payments tech

  2. JP Morgan pilots biometric payments with US merchants

  3. Swift hails results of blockchain pilot for corporate actions data

  4. Checkout.com moves into card issuing

  5. Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022