Barclays Bank to trim more branches

Barclays Bank continues its stealthy approach to slimming down its branch network, announcing the closure of 14 more outlets in addition to the 55 branches already earmarked for closure this year.

The UK lender shuttered 178 branches last year and made its first commitment to trim 15 more from its physical network in January, in addition to a number of sites that already faced the axe. By the end of 2023 Barclays will have closed 1,029 branches since 2015.

Barclays has been steadily adapting its physical footprint in response to declining customer branch usage, opening semi-permanant banking pods in locations with high footfall, including shopping centres and retail parks.



This is in addition to the 200 outreach agencies - Barclays Local - operated in community-based facilities, such as town halls and libraries.



A spokesman says: "As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.



"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods."