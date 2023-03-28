Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sustainable investment app Clim8 shuts down

Sustainable investment app Clim8 shuts down

Sustainable investment app Clim8 is closing down after failing to secure funding to keep the business going.

Founded in 2019 and launched in 2021, the Clim8 Invest app helped Brits invest in publicly listed companies and funds focused on tackling the climate crisis, honing in on areas such as clean energy, clean technology, smart mobility, clean water, the circular economy, and sustainable food.

The firm has raised more than £10 million in equity rounds and also secured millions more through a series of crowdfunding campaigns.

However, this week it began closing customer accounts, working with account custodians WealthKernel to ensure customer funds are protected.

In a blog, CEO Duncan Grierson writes: "Trying to disrupt an industry is a big mountain to climb. Coupled with dramatic changes in the economic environment and inflation, the appetite for investing in startups has changed over the last year.

"We have been unable to secure further venture capital to fund the ongoing business. Over the last few months we have pursued a number of strategic options and had a range of good interest, however we have not been able to secure a positive outcome from any of these avenues."

The firm is alerting customers to the fact that Wealthify is offering customers a welcome bonus when moving their portfolios to its Ethical Plans. Clim8 will get a fee for any transferred customers.

Comments: (1)

Mark Anderson
Mark Anderson - BioTechnologies - Sydney 29 March, 2023, 02:48

"clean energy, clean technology, smart mobility, clean water, the circular economy, and sustainable food."

Consumers and Business need to get their head around the fact that this will not fly. Clean energy in the form that will deliver enough consistant energy simply does not exist. Nuclear is the only option currently that will get rid of coal if that is what we fumbling Westerners are worried about. Certainly China and India are not. Our communities are unravelling because there is not enough power, due to the ignorance arrogance or otherwise of politicians and so called climate scientists. 

Take a look at how much polution is created through the manufacturing of EV and Lithium Batteries, and of Solar Panels and Wind Turbines. And the subsequent cost to the environment for disposal of these after their life cycles. 

Fision might hopefully one day be a direction. 

"raised more than £10 million in equity rounds and also secured millions more through a series of crowdfunding campaigns." 

And if that wasn't enough then it is pointless. There are no venues for this and those companies that claim to have "evolving solutions" are just cashing in on the weak individuals who feel they have to "save the planet". It does not need saving because it is not failing. Verified by researching what optimal CO2 densities are, and that is "above" 450 ppm.  

 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

