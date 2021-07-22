Clim8 closes £2.85 million crowdfund campaign

Sustainable investment app Clim8 has closed its latests crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, hitting £2.85 million from 1800 investors.

Clim8 raised over £1.26 million in the first 24 hours, smashing its £750,000 target on the first day of the crowdfund.



This is Clim8’s third crowdfunding campaign via Crowdcube, with the previous rounds overachieving the target by 300% and 500%. The company has raised £10 million in the two years since its inception.



Launched this year, the Clim8 Invest app helps Brits invest in publicly listed companies and funds focused on tackling the climate crisis, honing in on areas such as clean energy, clean technology, smart mobility, clean water, the circular economy, and sustainable food.



The new funding will be used to continue the ongoing rollout of the app and the forthcoming launch of a new Junior ISA and Self Invested Personal Pension in the UK. To deliver this, Clim8 plans to expand its 31-strong team over the course of 2021.



Duncan Grierson, founder and CEO of Clim8 Invest, says the app has already attracted thousands of active users, investing between £25 and £100,000.



