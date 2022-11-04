Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Startups selected for inaugural climate incubator

Startups selected for inaugural climate incubator

Eight climate-focused startups have been selected to participate in what is claimed to be the world's first climate-focused fintech incubator in the Nordics and Baltics.

The six-month program is run by Zurich-based F10 during which time the startups will receive training and mentoring as well as the chance to network in search of funding.

The cohort of startups includes two UK-based firms - GreenGrowth, an app for sustainable investing, and Xworks, a SaaS data platform for waste trading. 

The remaining six startups come from Israel, Sweden, Lithuania, Switzerland and Canada. 

The program, which begins on Novermber 8, coincides with the COP27 conference in Egypt. It also comes at a time when funding for climate-focused startups is at an all-time high.

A study conducted by CommerzVentures earlier this year found that funding in 2021 exceeded the combined amount raised in the previous three years. 

“The variety of climate fintech solutions presented reinforces the interest for more innovative solutions in the needed transition towards a net zero society," said Anders Norlin, head of F10 Nordics and Baltics.

"Furthermore, I’m very happy to see the extensive interest, and support, from established climate fintechs, and corporates, to engage in the program.”

