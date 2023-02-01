Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Greenspark

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Payments

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Climate-tech outfit Greenspark raises &#163;1m

Climate-tech outfit Greenspark raises £1m

Climate-tech startup Greenspark has raised £1 million in a seed funding round led by Fuel Ventures.

Pitchdrive, 1818 Venture Capital, Zone2Boost, Great Stuff Ventures, QC-Ventures, and Boost Fund joined the round.

Greenspark describes its offering as Impact-as-a-Service, giving online businesses the ability to take action on environmental and social issues around the world by providing them with "planet-positive" online tools that fit seamlessly into their technology stack.

Through direct integrations with e-commerce and payment providers and marketing suites, businesses are able to take climate action such as planting trees, preventing ocean-bound plastic and offsetting carbon emissions on behalf of their audience.

The startup says it has already facilitated the planting of over 800,000 trees and prevented over 1.3 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean, working with over 300 companies. Now, it's expanding its reach with the launch of a Climate API, new impact types and omnichannel integrations.

"We’re bringing a whole new approach to tackling world issues through tools that are not simply altruistic but make business sense,” says Lenny Leemann, CEO. “By proving the economic value of sustainability, we truly believe we can make a huge difference in the world.”

Related Companies

Greenspark

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Payments

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Trending

  1. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  2. Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

  3. Morgan Stanley fines bankers over messaging breaches

  4. Exclusive: Feedzai cuts workforce amid ‘restructuring’ - sources

  5. UK to roll out more shared banking hubs

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023