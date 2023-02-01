Climate-tech outfit Greenspark raises £1m

Climate-tech startup Greenspark has raised £1 million in a seed funding round led by Fuel Ventures.

Pitchdrive, 1818 Venture Capital, Zone2Boost, Great Stuff Ventures, QC-Ventures, and Boost Fund joined the round.



Greenspark describes its offering as Impact-as-a-Service, giving online businesses the ability to take action on environmental and social issues around the world by providing them with "planet-positive" online tools that fit seamlessly into their technology stack.



Through direct integrations with e-commerce and payment providers and marketing suites, businesses are able to take climate action such as planting trees, preventing ocean-bound plastic and offsetting carbon emissions on behalf of their audience.



The startup says it has already facilitated the planting of over 800,000 trees and prevented over 1.3 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean, working with over 300 companies. Now, it's expanding its reach with the launch of a Climate API, new impact types and omnichannel integrations.



"We’re bringing a whole new approach to tackling world issues through tools that are not simply altruistic but make business sense,” says Lenny Leemann, CEO. “By proving the economic value of sustainability, we truly believe we can make a huge difference in the world.”

