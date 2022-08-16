Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Barclays closes more branches

Barclays closes more branches

Barclays has marked another 18 branches for closure, bringing the total number of sites shuttered this year to 178.

Barclays says that it is responding to shifting consumer trends as more of its customers are doing their banking via digital channels, and less than 10% of its transactions are now done in person. The bank says it has 10 million digital customers, and 70% of its activity can be done digitally.

A spokesman tells Which?: "We will always give 12 weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.

"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences."

Barclays is not the only bank trimming its branch network in response to the digital migration. In total, 652 branches will close this year, and half of the UK bank branch network has disappeared since Which? began tracking closures in 2015.

