News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
JP Morgan to buy investment analytics player Aumni

JP Morgan to buy investment analytics player Aumni

JP Morgan has struck a deal to buy Aumni, an investment analytics platform that provides the data infrastructure for private capital markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2018 by former corporate attorneys Tony Lewis and Kelsey Chase, Aumni is an investment analytics platform for private capital markets with a client base of over 300 institutions ranging from emerging and established venture managers to leading, multinational asset managers.

The firm's proprietary data analytics engine structures, tracks and analyses essential legal and economic terms underpinning growth-stage private market transactions, placing critical portfolio investment terms within users’ easy reach.

The acquisition, slated to close in the first half of 2023, comes after JP Morgan led a $50 million Series B for Aumni in 2021.

The bank says Aumni boosts its suite of private markets suite following the recent launch of Capital Connect, a platform that helps startups link up with VC investors, and acquisition of Global Shares, a provider of share plan management software.

Michael Elanjian, head, digital investment banking, head, digital private markets, JP Morgan, says: "Aumni’s market-leading data structuring and portfolio monitoring solutions, combined with the capital raising and cap table management services of Capital Connect and Global Shares, further enhances the ecosystem of digital solutions that JP Morgan is building for companies and investors in both growth and later-stage private markets."

