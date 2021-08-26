Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
JP Morgan leads $50m funding round for investment analytics player Aumni

JP Morgan leads $50m funding round for investment analytics player Aumni

Aumni, an investment analytics platform that provides the data infrastructure for private capital markets, has closed a $50 million Series B funding round led by JP Morgan.

Pelion Venture Partners, WndrCo, Citadel Securities, Invesco Private Capital, Vanderbilt University and Kera Capital, SVB Financial Group, DLA Piper, Next Frontier Capital, Kickstart Fund, First Trust Capital Partners and Prelude, a Mercato Partners fund, joined the round.

Founded by former corporate attorneys Tony Lewis and Kelsey Chase, Aumni is an investment analytics platform for private capital markets that includes venture funds, family offices, university endowments, and corporate venture firms.

The platform combines AI and human expertise, to extract and analyse critical deal data buried in dense legal agreements. Since the platform's launch in 2018, it has analysed more than 100,000 investment transactions.

The new funding will be used to continue boosting Aumni's presence with investors in the private capital markets and expand its offering to limited partners, law firms and company founders.

“Our strategic investment in Aumni will allow the company to continue to capitalise on its impressive growth trajectory, unlocking data insights that have historically remained inaccessible in the private markets,” says Michael Elanjian, head, digital innovation, corporate and investment bank, JP Morgan.

