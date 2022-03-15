JP Morgan to buy share plan management software provider

JP Morgan has agreed to buy Global Shares, an Irish cloud-based provider of share plan management software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Global Shares has over 600 corporate clients that range from early-stage start-ups to multinational public corporations. The firm has nearly $200 billion in assets under administration across 650,000 corporate employee participants.



Headquartered in Cork, it has more than 600 employees across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Asia Pacific.



In 2018, specialist fintech investor Motive Partners acquired a 40% stake in the firm. Motive has agreed to the sale, slated to close in the second half of the year.



JP Morgan says Global Shares will bolster the range of services offered to corporate clients and creates a new acquisition channel for its wealth management businesses.



"Global Shares' cap table management capabilities represent an important addition to the portfolio of digital solutions we are building for private companies," said Michael Elanjian, head, digital private markets, JP Morgan.