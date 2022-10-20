JPMorgan builds platform to connect founders and investors

JPMorgan Chase has rolled out a platform, called Capital Connect, that helps startups link up with VC investors, according to Reuters.

Already up and running, the platform helps founders build a network of investors, access benchmarking data, raise capital, and even trade shares on a secondary market.



JPMorgan has put together a team of 125 people for the venture, led by Michael Elanjian, its head of digital investment banking and digital private markets.



Elanjian tells Reuters: "We believe we can differentiate ourselves in the venture market by building a scalable digital platform, paired with the expertise, data, and relationships of our investment and private bank."