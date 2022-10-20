Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan builds platform to connect founders and investors

JPMorgan builds platform to connect founders and investors

JPMorgan Chase has rolled out a platform, called Capital Connect, that helps startups link up with VC investors, according to Reuters.

Already up and running, the platform helps founders build a network of investors, access benchmarking data, raise capital, and even trade shares on a secondary market.

JPMorgan has put together a team of 125 people for the venture, led by Michael Elanjian, its head of digital investment banking and digital private markets.

Elanjian tells Reuters: "We believe we can differentiate ourselves in the venture market by building a scalable digital platform, paired with the expertise, data, and relationships of our investment and private bank."

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan Chase runs inaugural software engineering conference
/devops

JPMorgan Chase runs inaugural software engineering conference

JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet
/payments

JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023