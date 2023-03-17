Saudi BNPL startup secures Goldman Sachs funding

Tamara, a fintech startup based in Saudi Arabia, has secured a $150 million debt facility in its latest fundraising round.

The facility provided by US investment bank Goldman Sachs will enable Tamara to promote and develop its BNPL product, according to a company statement.

It will also help to finance a growth drive across several new verticals, said the company.

The €150m also brings Tamara's funding to $366 million since its launch in September 2020.

According to co-founder and CEO Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, the company has onboarded six million customers across the Middle East and plans to develop more offerings beyond its BNPL product.