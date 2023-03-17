Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Saudi BNPL startup secures Goldman Sachs funding

Saudi BNPL startup secures Goldman Sachs funding

Tamara, a fintech startup based in Saudi Arabia, has secured a $150 million debt facility in its latest fundraising round.

The facility provided by US investment bank Goldman Sachs will enable Tamara to promote and develop its BNPL product, according to a company statement.

It will also help to finance a growth drive across several new verticals, said the company.

The €150m also brings Tamara's funding to $366 million since its launch in September 2020. 

According to co-founder and CEO Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, the company has onboarded six million customers across the Middle East and plans to develop more offerings beyond its BNPL product. 

