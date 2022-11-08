Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Saudi Arabia&#39;s bid for global fintech hub status gathers pace

Saudi Arabia's bid for global fintech hub status gathers pace

Saudi Arabia's push to become a global fintech centre is gathering pace, with the number of financial technology startups in the Kingdom growing by 79% over the past twelve months and attracting $400 million in funding.

The figures provide the highlight of the Fintech Saudi annual report, an initiative launched by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in partnership with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to track and support the development of the local fintech ecosystem.

The report emphasises that over the last year there has been a growth in almost all fintech areas and in particular infrastructure activities as the Kingdom prepares for Open Banking.

Fintech Saudi has played a pivotal role in supporting the nascent industry with the launch of a co-working space, the Hub, that has become the home of fintech activity in the Kingdom and successful completion of the first accelerator programme to support startups with regulatory applications.

The report anticiapates further growth over the coming year, with the launch of three new digital banks, and the recent publication of the Kingdom's open banking framework, setting out legislation, regulatory guidelines and technical standards.

The surge in activity followws the publication last year of Saudi Arabia's Fintech Strategy paper, which set a goal to increase the sector’s contribution toward the gross domestic product to $3.46 billion by 2030. This will be achieved by increasing the number of fintech companies operating in the kingdom to 230 by 2025 and 525 by 2030. In addition, it aims to increase the share of non-cash transactions to 70% by 2025.

"During 2021 / 2022 we have seen the development of a maturing fintech industry in the Kingdom,” says Nezar Alhaidar, director of Fintech Saudi. “This year has been a significant year for the development of the Fintech industry in the Kingdom with the launch of the Fintech Strategy, which will drive Saudi Arabia to become a global fintech hub. We are pleased that we are on the way to achieving this target with 147 fintechs now active in the Kingdom.”

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS[On-Demand Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS

Trending

Related News
Saudi Arabia unveils open banking framework
/retail

Saudi Arabia unveils open banking framework

Saudi wealth fund launches $24bn tech fund
/startups

Saudi wealth fund launches $24bn tech fund

Saudi sovereign fund backs new digital bank

16 Feb

Saudi fintech Lean raises $33 million

24 Jan

Checkout.com leads $110 million debt and equity round in Saudi BNPL startup Tamara

22 Apr 2021

Tabby to launch in Saudi Arabia with $7 million funding

09 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Stripe lays off 1100 employees

  2. Standard Chartered launches Payouts-as-a-Service tech

  3. PayPal and Apple to accept each other&#39;s payment products

  4. Danish fintech Pleo cuts workforce by 15%

  5. Amazon launches merchant cash advancement programme

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023