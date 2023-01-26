Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Saudi Central Bank engages with fintechs and banks on CBDC

Saudi Central Bank engages with fintechs and banks on CBDC

The Saudi Central Bank is running tests on a domestic wholesale digital currency in collaboration with local banks and fintechs.

The project is in line with several central banks CBDC initiatives across the globe and as part of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency's (Sama) ongoing research and experimentation on CBDC.

During this phase, the project will explore CBDC economic impact, market readiness, and potential robust and fast applications of a CBDC-based payment system.

In addition, the central bank is aiming to get a handle on policy, legal and regulatory considerations before moving to the next phase.

The Governor of Sama Fahad Almubarak says that it has engaged both local banks and fintechs, as well as other market players and third party consulting and technology providers, to gain a better understanding of CBDC's functionality and to test various design options.

Sama in 2019 successfully conducted CBDC experiment 'Project Aber' in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE to examine whether distributed ledger technology could contribute to seamless cross-border payments.

Sama stresses that although no decision has been made regarding the introduction of CBDC in the Kingdom, it continues to focus on exploring the benefits and potential risks.

Related Companies

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Saudi Arabia's bid for global fintech hub status gathers pace
/startups

Saudi Arabia's bid for global fintech hub status gathers pace

Saudi Arabia unveils open banking framework
/retail

Saudi Arabia unveils open banking framework

Saudi Arabia partners Vocalink for real-time payments

26 Apr 2019

Saudi Arabia and UAE explore shared digital currency

29 Jan 2019

Ripple advances in Saudi Arabia and Japan

14 Sep 2018

Saudi central bank provides sandbox for banks to try out Ripple tech

14 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  4. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023