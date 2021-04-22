Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Checkout.com Tamara

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL E-commerce Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Checkout.com leads $110 million debt and equity round in Saudi BNPL startup Tamara

Checkout.com leads $110 million debt and equity round in Saudi BNPL startup Tamara

Checkout.com has led a $110 million investment round in Saudi Arabian buy now, pay later startup Tamara.

Founded in 2020, by serial entrepreneur Abdulmajeed Alsukhan and his partners Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain, Tamara was the first BNPL firm to be enrolled in the Saudi central bank’s sandbox programme. Since then, it closed a round of $6 million in seed funding in January 2021, five months after its official launch in September 2020.

Tamara now operates in both KSA and UAE with two main products: 'Pay in 30 days' and 'Pay in 3' which are available both online and in-store through Tamara’s consumer app.

The $110M cash injection in both debt & equity will be used by the company to scale its team, open new countries in the GCC and fund the distribution of its BNPL product.

Sebastian Reis, executive vice president at Checkout.com comments: “As the partner of choice for the region's leading eCommerce merchants, Checkout.com is always on the lookout for ways to enhance the ecosystem. Tamara has rapidly proven itself to be a natural leader in the BNPL space. Our investment in Tamara will help the team realise their vision and expand rapidly.”

Related Companies

Checkout.com Tamara

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL E-commerce Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?[Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Trending

Related News
Tinkoff launches Russia's first BNPL payment service
/payments

Tinkoff launches Russia's first BNPL payment service

BNPL schemes make it easy to spend, but harder to understand the risks
/payments

BNPL schemes make it easy to spend, but harder to understand the risks

Zilch brings BNPL to UK high street

08 Apr

Japanese BNPL firm Paidy raises $120m

01 Apr

UK BNPL player Butter raises £15.8 million

30 Mar

Checkout.com triples valuation on $450 million fund raise

12 Jan

Trending

  1. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  2. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  3. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  4. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

  5. Santander launches digital cash management service

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape