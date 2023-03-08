Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Affirm

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNPL platform Affirm quits Australia

BNPL platform Affirm quits Australia

A month after laying off 19% of its workforce, American buy now, pay later platform Affirm is quitting the Australian market.

In a notice on its website, the company says: "As of 28 February 2023, Affirm has made the decision to begin an orderly wind-down of our operations in Australia."

Emails are being sent to active loan holders who will see no change to their plans.

Launched by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin in 2012, Affirm partners thousands of merchants to provide installment payment plans to millions of users in the US, Canada and Australia.

The company rode the BNPL wave to an IPO in 2021 and has since secured deals with blue chip players including Amazon and Target.

However, last month it said it was cutting 500 employees and killing off its crypto ambitions, with Levchin stating that “Everything changed in mid-2022”.

He continued: "Growing rapidly over the last few years, and especially through the pandemic, we hired ahead of the revenue required to support the size of the team.”

Australia was once seen as particularly fertile ground for BNPL but Affirm's exit comes weeks after local player Openpay fell into receivership.

Related Companies

Affirm

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
BNPL provider Affirm cuts 19% of staff, ends crypto initiative
/people

BNPL provider Affirm cuts 19% of staff, ends crypto initiative

Amazon and Affirm bring BNPL payments to Canada
/payments

Amazon and Affirm bring BNPL payments to Canada

Target taps Affirm and Sezzle for BNPL

06 Oct 2021

Affirm aims for $9 billion valuation on IPO

06 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  2. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker

  4. Nationwide overhauls payment processing with Accenture and Form3

  5. BIS invites comments on ISO 20022 harmonisation proposals

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud