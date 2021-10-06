Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Target taps Affirm and Sezzle for BNPL

Target taps Affirm and Sezzle for BNPL

With the holiday season fast approaching, US retail giant Target has inked deals with buy now, pay later firms Affirm and Sezzle.

The news sent Affirm's share price up nearly 20% in afternoon trading to over $133 a share.

The company went public in January at $49 a share but has since soared thanks to the BNPL craze and a recent deal with Amazon.

Target shoppers will be able to use Affirm to pay for purchases of over $100 in monthly instalments.

Smaller rival Sezzle will be offered as an option to split purchases into four interest-free payments over six weeks.

Gemma Kubat, president, financial and retail services, Target, says: “We know our guests want easy and affordable payment options that work within their family’s budget.”

