David Marcus joins Nubank board

Brazilian digital banking giant Nubank has added Meta and PayPal veteran David Marcus to its board of directors.

Marcus is currently CEO of Lightspark, a bitcoin startup focused on the Lighting Network. Before that he led Meta's frustrated Novi and Diem projects and also had a stint as PayPal president.



He will now "play a fundamental role in Nubank’s journey as the company expands in its multi-country, multi-product, and multi-segment strategy," says a statement.



David Vélez, CEO, Nubank, says: “David has an impressive career working in the intersection of financial services and consumer technology, shaping the future of the industry."



Founded in 2013, Nubank has grown into a fintech juggernaut, claiming 75 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia for its ever-expanding suite of financial products and services.



“Nubank is one of the largest and fastest-growing digital financial services platforms worldwide. What the company has achieved in the past decade is an indication of the exciting and significant growth opportunity ahead," says Marcus.