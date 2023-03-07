Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Nubank

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Mobile & online banking
David Marcus joins Nubank board

Brazilian digital banking giant Nubank has added Meta and PayPal veteran David Marcus to its board of directors.

Marcus is currently CEO of Lightspark, a bitcoin startup focused on the Lighting Network. Before that he led Meta's frustrated Novi and Diem projects and also had a stint as PayPal president.

He will now "play a fundamental role in Nubank’s journey as the company expands in its multi-country, multi-product, and multi-segment strategy," says a statement.

David Vélez, CEO, Nubank, says: “David has an impressive career working in the intersection of financial services and consumer technology, shaping the future of the industry."

Founded in 2013, Nubank has grown into a fintech juggernaut, claiming 75 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia for its ever-expanding suite of financial products and services.

“Nubank is one of the largest and fastest-growing digital financial services platforms worldwide. What the company has achieved in the past decade is an indication of the exciting and significant growth opportunity ahead," says Marcus.

Nubank

People

Payments Retail banking

Mobile & online banking
