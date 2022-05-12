Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lightspark

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Payments People Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ex-Meta fintech chief David Marcus unveils Bitcoin startup

Ex-Meta fintech chief David Marcus unveils Bitcoin startup

David Marcus, the man who led Meta's frustrated Novi and Diem projects, has re-emerged with a Bitcoin startup focused on the Lighting Network.

In a LinkedIn post, Marcus says that Lightspark will "explore, build and extend the capabilities and utility of Bitcoin".

The startup is putting together a team that will "dive deeper" into the Lightning Network, a "layer 2" payment protocol layered on top of Bitcoin for cheaper and faster transactions.

With crypto prices tanking, Marcus insists: "Downturns are good moments to focus on building and creating value with mission-aligned people."

Lightspark has already raised an undisclosed amount of funding from 16z crypto, Paradigm, Thrive Capital, Coatue, Felix Capital, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Zeev Ventures and others.

Marcus has also brought in several former Meta staffers, as well as the co-creator of Diem, Christian Catalini, as co-founder and chief strategy officer.

Marcus joined Facebook in 2014 after a spell as PayPal boss and spent the last three years as head of the Novi digital wallet, which was supposed to be linked to the stablecoin Diem.

The Meta-led Diem project failed to get off the ground, facing a series of setbacks and stiff opposition from financial regulators since it was first unveiled over two years ago under the Libra name.

Marcus made no secret of his frustration at the difficulty in getting Novi and Diem up and running and quit Meta in November.

Related Companies

Lightspark

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Payments People Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Trending

Related News
David Marcus quits Facebook
/people

David Marcus quits Facebook

Facebook's Marcus demands 'fair shot' for Novi payments
/crypto

Facebook's Marcus demands 'fair shot' for Novi payments

David Marcus: Facebook deserves the benefit of the doubt

07 Dec 2020

Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit

10 Aug 2020

Facebook puts former PayPal president Marcus in charge of new blockchain unit

09 May 2018

Trending

  1. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

  2. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  3. EU Digital Markets Act delayed until 2023

  4. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  5. Paddle becomes the UK&#39;s latest tech unicorn on $200 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models