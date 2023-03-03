Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Interactive Investor Moneyhub

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Cloud Financial inclusion

Keywords

Operational risk Pensions management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK government announces delay to Pension Dashboard initiative

UK government announces delay to Pension Dashboard initiative

The UK's wealth management and pensions industry has expressed its disappointment at the announcement of a delay to the much anticipated Pensions Dashboard project

The Pensions Dashboard concept was first aired in 2015 as a way to put savers’ pension information in one single, online location.

It was originally scheduled to go live in 2019 but has been subject to repeated delays.

The latest setback was announced by pensions minister Laura Trott who cited technical and regulatory issues.

“More time is needed to deliver this complex build, and for the pensions industry to help facilitate the successful connection of a wide range of different IT systems to the dashboards digital architecture,” said Trott.

The decision was met with disappointment by a number of pension providers, wealth managers and investment platforms.
“The Pension Dashboard Programme is an incredibly ambitious project,” said Lily Megson, policy director at My Pension Expert. “And I applaud the government for not rushing to push out an inadequate project; it must be done right. That said, this delay is a disappointing turn of events.”

Nick Meredith, products director at software company Equisoft, said that it is not surprising that a project of such complexity would be subject to delays but he also expressed frustration that there is currently no hard deadline for a restart.

Alice Guy, personal finance editor at wealth management platform interactive investor expressed similar sentiments: “This is a highly technical project, requiring new IT systems and digital architecture to allow pension providers to share pensions information safely and accurately.

"Although the delay is disappointing, it’s important that the practicalities of the pensions dashboards project are worked through to make sure the new system is a success.“

Related Companies

Interactive Investor Moneyhub

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Cloud Financial inclusion

Keywords

Operational risk Pensions management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
NatWest to buy majority stake in workplace pension and savings app Cushon
/retail

NatWest to buy majority stake in workplace pension and savings app Cushon

Moneyfarm buys Profile Pensions
/wealth

Moneyfarm buys Profile Pensions

25% of consumers vulnerable to scams when withdrawing pension savings - FCA

07 Oct 2022

Goldman Sachs to buy pension robo-advisor NextCapital

29 Mar 2022

Capgemini wins contract with Pensions Dashboard Programme

06 Sep 2021

PensionBee to float in April

31 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna reports $1 billion loss

  2. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  3. Klarna UK to introduce charges for late payments

  4. Investment banks approach Monzo over IPO - report

  5. UK challenger banks and specialist SME lenders overtake incumbents

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud