Capgemini wins contract with Pensions Dashboard Programme

The UK's Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has selected Capgemini for the delivery of its central technical architecture.

The PDP is a government-backed initiative to build an ecosystem that lets Brits access their pensions information online, securely and all in one place.



Following a five-month procurement process, Capgemini has won the contract for the delivery of the central technical architecture. It will work with fintech Origo on the project.



The firm will, over the next few months, deliver the pensions finder service, consent and authorisation service, and governance register for the ecosystem.



The programme now moves into its develop and test phase, building the software elements that will make pensions dashboards work and testing the ecosystem ahead of the project's completion by 2024.



Guy Opperman, Minister for Pensions, says: "I have previously urged pension schemes to get their data ready for dashboards. My message remains - schemes should be improving their data quality as part of their preparations for participating. The clock is ticking and this achievement is yet another reminder that schemes must be getting ready to connect.”



Paul Margetts, MD, Capgemini, UK, adds: "We are looking forward to working with the Pensions Dashboards Programme to support them in delivering a seamless service that will allow UK pension holders the control and visibility to take action and plan for the future."