News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Thought Machine goes global with latest hiring spree

Thought Machine goes global with latest hiring spree

UK cloud-native core banking vendor Thought Machine is gearing up for growth by boosting its global headcount by more than 20% - 125 people - as it makes its first hires in India, Japan and South Africa.

Most of the new hires, which will come over the course of the year, will be at Thought Machine's engineering team in London.

However, the company is also making moves in new countries and, in response to demand from Latin America, setting up shop in Miami, complementing existing offices in London, New York, Singapore, and Sydney.

The new wave of hires builds on the 2020 lockdown, when the company added 200 staffers. It also has deep pockets, having last year secured a $160 million funding round at a $2.7 billion valuation.

Paul Taylor, CEO, Thought Machine, says: "We are proud of our strategic and selective hiring approach, our focus on hiring the best people in the industry, and our company culture. All of which has put us in a position to grow in these uncertain market conditions.

"India, Japan, and South Africa are critical markets for our growth plans, and entering these regions is a significant milestone for the business. Our new Miami office is key to our ambitions in Latin America. We look forward to our success in these markets and further afield."

