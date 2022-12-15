Thought Machine wins first French client

Investment bank Bpifrance has become the first French lender to deploy Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking platform.

Bpifrance has signed to UK vendor Thought Machine's Vault Core platform as part of its digital transformation strategy.



Thought Machine claims that Vault Core’s Universal Product Engine allows Bpifrance to build, test, and launch innovative new products faster than other core systems. The first product on Vault Core, a two-year commercial loan, is already live.



Arnaud Caudoux, deputy CEO, Bpifrance, says: “Bpifrance wants to build on its network, experience and mission to offer French companies the best financing and support, both online and with business managers.



"With Thought Machine, we have chosen a cloud-native core banking system, operating entirely in event-driven logic and in real-time, perfectly aligned with our architectural choices and allowing us to achieve our ambitions.”