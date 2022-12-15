Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Thought Machine Bpifrance

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Thought Machine wins first French client

Thought Machine wins first French client

Investment bank Bpifrance has become the first French lender to deploy Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking platform.

Bpifrance has signed to UK vendor Thought Machine's Vault Core platform as part of its digital transformation strategy.

Thought Machine claims that Vault Core’s Universal Product Engine allows Bpifrance to build, test, and launch innovative new products faster than other core systems. The first product on Vault Core, a two-year commercial loan, is already live.

Arnaud Caudoux, deputy CEO, Bpifrance, says: “Bpifrance wants to build on its network, experience and mission to offer French companies the best financing and support, both online and with business managers.

"With Thought Machine, we have chosen a cloud-native core banking system, operating entirely in event-driven logic and in real-time, perfectly aligned with our architectural choices and allowing us to achieve our ambitions.”

Related Companies

Thought Machine Bpifrance

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
New Singapore digital bank Trust selects Thought Machine core
/cloud

New Singapore digital bank Trust selects Thought Machine core

Payset signs for Thought Machine platform
/cloud

Payset signs for Thought Machine platform

Thought Machine launches cards and payments processing platform

07 Jun

Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

18 May

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

  5. NatWest adds Confirmation of Payee to open banking payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023