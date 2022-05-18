Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Thought Machine

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

UK core banking vendor Thought Machine has doubled its valuation to $2.7 billion on a $160 million funding round led by Singapore's Temasek with support from a clutch of top tier banks.

New investors Intesa Sanpaolo and Morgan Stanley join existing backers Eurazeo, ING, JPMorgan Chase, Lloyds Banking Group, and SEB in the round, demonstrating Thought Machine's increasing penetration among big blue chip institutions.

‍Paul Taylor, founder and CEO of Thought Machine, says: “This new round of funding bringing Temasek, Morgan Stanley, and Intesa Sanpaolo into the business is our statement of intent: we intend to become the leader in core banking technology, and are being deployed by the biggest, most successful banks around the world.”

Intesa San Paolo's interest in Thought Machine was first flagged in February when it announced plans to use the vendor to build the backbone for a new mass market digital bank, Isybank, that will initially target its four million mass market users in the country.

Carlo Messina, managing director and CEO, Intesa Sanpaolo, says: “We are investing c.£40m into Thought Machine, a fintech innovator and partner we consider strategic to the industrial upgrade of Intesa Sanpaolo. Their cloud-based technology is fundamental to our transformation from incumbent to digital challenger, improving our core banking technology and providing the foundation for our new digital bank, Isybank.”

Further good news for Thought Machine comes Lloyds Banking Group, which has extended its licence agreement with the business until 2029 as part of its continuing technology modernisation programme.

Taylor says the funding will be used to support the company's global ambitions, building on its existing operations in New York, Singapore and Australia. Thought Machine has set out plans for further expansion in Asia Pacific, growing in markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines. The company has recently opened a new office in Sydney to expand its operations in Australia, and is opening a new office in Miami to service Latin America.

Related Companies

Thought Machine

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Related News
Intesa Sanpaolo invests £40m in Thought Machine
/cloud

Intesa Sanpaolo invests £40m in Thought Machine

Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core
/retail

Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia picks Thought Machine for Islamic digital bank

25 Jan

Lunar taps Thought Machine for core banking revamp

18 Jan

Thought Machine joins unicorn club

29 Nov 2021

JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine's Vault

22 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  4. NatWest bank brands fined for overcharging interchange fees

  5. Zettle by PayPal ditches the dongle

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models