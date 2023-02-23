Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Radicant

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking Start ups Sustainable

Keywords

Alternative finance Human resources Next Gen Banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swiss fintech Radicant sacks CEO

Swiss fintech Radicant sacks CEO

Radicant Bank, a Switzerland-based digital bank, has sacked its CEO and co-founder after an internal email blasting critics and local politicians was leaked online.

Anders Bally co-founded Radicant in 2021 and had served as CEO ever since.

In a statement, Radicant, which is part of Swiss bank Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB), wrote: "Due to a different understanding of leadership and communication, he was released from his position as CEO with immediate effect."

He will be replaced by two co-CEOs in an interim basis - Rouven Leuener, chief product officer, and Roland Kläy, chief financial officer.

The move has been viewed as a surprise in the Swiss fintech and banking market. Radicant is yet to go live despite receiving its banking licence back in May. However, the launch was expected to take place some time in March.

Radicant is targetting the ESG market, describing itself as the "first digital platform for sustainable investments in Switzerland". and it has been well-backed by BLKB. 

Bally's dismissal comes shortly after a leaked email to employees was published on a Swiss blog. In the email, Bally criticised a recent report in German newspaper BZ that questioned the high investment cost of developing the Radicant business.

Bally promised a "sh*tstorm" in response to the article and also questioned the understanding of digital banking among some of the country's older politicians. 

Excerpts of the email were reported by blog Inside Paradeplatz. "Some politicians in the canton, especially older ones, have difficulty understanding the disruptive aspects of Radicant...Deep tech, mobile first banking, wealth management and other aspects of tech would be concepts that would be difficult for these politicians to assimilate," wrote Bally.

The remarks were poorly received by BLKB management with finance director Anton Lauber stating that "emails with such content are simply not tolerable". 

Related Companies

Radicant

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking Start ups Sustainable

Keywords

Alternative finance Human resources Next Gen Banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into friendly friction to prevent fraud[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into friendly friction to prevent fraud

Trending

Related News
Penta co-founder raises €3 million for Swiss banking startup
/startups

Penta co-founder raises €3 million for Swiss banking startup

Startup digital bank Kroo launches 2% interest bearing current account
/startups

Startup digital bank Kroo launches 2% interest bearing current account

Green Dot fires CEO

17 Oct 2022

Penta co-founder preps Swiss SME digital bank

01 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  3. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. FCA grants UK e-money license to Payoneer

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud