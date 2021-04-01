Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Penta Relio

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Penta co-founder preps Swiss SME digital bank

Penta co-founder preps Swiss SME digital bank

The co-founder of German digital bank Penta is launching a new venture, called Relio, targeting Swiss SMEs.

Relio says that while digital banks have mastered intuitive user interfaces and lower prices, the associated simplification and standardisation can be limiting when serving SMEs.

Founder Lav Odorovic has experience in tackling this problem from his time at Penta, which targeted German freelancers, startups and small businesses.

Relio says it will enable complex companies to benefit from the advantages of digital accounts, with an onboarding process that is tailored to meet even the most complicated scenario.

"Our promise is compliance without complications," says Odorovic, with the entire platform built around regulatory technology.

Currently running a wait list as it applies for a Finma licence, Relio has graduated from the F10 accelerator and claims to have the backing of two, so far unnamed, institutional investors.

Related Companies

Penta Relio

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry

Trending

Related News
Penta tops up Series B by €7.5 million
/retail

Penta tops up Series B by €7.5 million

Penta raises EUR18.5 million; widens investor network
/startups

Penta raises EUR18.5 million; widens investor network

German challenger Penta comes out of private beta

12 Dec 2017

Trending

  1. Visa conducts first settlement transaction in USD Coin

  2. Broadridge to acquire Itiviti for $2.5 billion cash

  3. FCA to define new rules about data ethics in evolution of Open Banking

  4. Marcus introduces Cash ISA in UK

  5. Commerzbank enters five-year relationship with Google Cloud

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?