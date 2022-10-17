Green Dot fires CEO

Digital bank and fintech provider Green Dot has terminated CEO and president Dan Henry, replacing him with chief financial and operating officer George Gresham.

Gresham took over on Friday, replacing Henry, who has also resigned as a member of Green Dot's board.



In a statement, Green Dot does not elaborate on the change, with neither Gresham nor chairman William Jacobs mentioning Henry.



Green Dot works with big names, including Apple and Walmart, on their debit cards and last year launched its own mobile bank.



Earlier this year the firm warned that three partners have told it that they will not be renewing contracts and that it is in a dispute with Uber.

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.