Stripe nears $3bn fundraise - report

Stripe is closing in on a mega $3 billion funding deal with existing investors that would value the payments giant at between $55 billion and $60 billion, according to The Information.

The raise would be at a sharp discount on Stripe's last funding round in March 2021, which was made at a $95 billion valuation.

The move is designed to help Stripe solve a problem with some of its long-time staffers who hold restricted stock that is due to expire, hitting their compensation, says The Information.

Last week it emerged that the company had hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to advise on a deal that would either see it let staffers sell shares via a secondary transaction or list directly.

