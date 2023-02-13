Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
Nets to recruit 50 software engineers for new Finnish innovation hub

Nordic payments processors Nets is to hire 50 software engineers to staff a new digital payments hub in Finland.

Nets, part of European PayTech Nexi group, will establish the hub in Espoo, Finland, to "drive technological innovation and develop new digital payment products and services".

The creation of the hub will double the company's number of application developers in Finland, recruiting from a rich talent pool in a country at the forefront of digital payments.

Alexandre Bove, Nexi's head of digital, says: "We want to harness this talent for the entire Nexi Group. By investing in know-how, cloud technologies and innovation, we can create cutting-edge technological solutions, such as advanced POS acceptance terminals, which accept all kinds of digital payments and support the evolving needs of merchants and businesses. Nexi Digital Finland will be a key part of our accelerated growth plans in Europe."

