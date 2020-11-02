Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nexi and Nets enter exclusive negotiations on blockbuster merger

Italian payment processor Nexi is in exclusive talks on a merger with Nordic counterpart Next, creating an at-scale pan-European powerhouse.

The deal, which is expected to be worth £10 billion, will give Nexi a hold on payments processing in the Nordics, while extending its influence to central and eastern Europe.

The move follows an agreement reached last month on a takeover by Nexi of Italian compatriot SIA, emphasising the ongoing consolidation in the European payments industry.

A combination with Nets would create a leading European player in the digital payments landscape, serving as a “one-stop-shop” to a wide range of customers.

Over the past three years, under Hellman & Friedman’s ownership, Nets has undergone significant transformation and investments resulting in accelerated growth of its core business, both organically and through strategic M&A, including Concardis Payment Group, Dotpay/eCard, P24 and PeP.

Following the sale of Nets’ account-to-account business to Mastercard, which will complete prior to closing of the merger with Nexi, Nets is focused on merchant services, with a strong e-commerce exposure and proposition, and on issuing processing and innovative digital payments methods.

In 2019 Nets generated revenues of €1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of €0.4 billion, and has a growth profile over the medium term broadly in line with the one of Nexi.

