Nets Group acquires Swiss terminal supplier CCV Schweiz

Nordic payments processor Nets is moving into the Swiss point-of-sale terminal market with the acquisition of CCV Schweiz.

A subsidiary of CCV Group based in the Netherlands, CCV Schweiz SA has a portfolio of around 34,000 payment terminals and employs around 90 people at three locations in Switzerland. The business will be integrated with Concardis Schweiz, acquired by Nets Group in 2019, and will operate under the Nets brand.



“This acquisition will help us to broaden our presence across the Swiss value chain and, as a one-stop-shop, offer our customers value-added services beyond standard payment handling,” says Robert Hoffmann, CEO of Concardis and Nets Merchant Services. “Joining forces will take our partnership to the next level, enabling us to support merchants across Switzerland, Germany, and Austria with a strong and competitive alternative offer, and helping to further develop Nets’ pan-European footprint in high growth regions.”



As well as card payment terminals, CCV also offers cash register integration, loyalty, and shopping card systems.



“We are already a well-known payment provider in Switzerland, so far mainly focusing on merchant acquiring," says Hoffman. "CCV brings with it highly efficient and innovative technological hardware solutions, complementing our existing services for Swiss merchants.”



The deal is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Financial details were not disclosed.

