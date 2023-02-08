Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Adyen

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Adyen shares slip on headcount raise

Adyen shares slip on headcount raise

Shares in payment processor Adyen plunged by 15% as investors took fright at plans to raise headcount during a global tech slowdown.

Adyen's second half earnings missed estimates as the company pledged to hire more staff to deal with an ambitious global growth strategy.

The company's Ebidta margin stood at 52% compared with analysts expectation of a 58% price point. Growth in revenues and transactions processed failed to lift sentiment as the stock went into a tailspin.

Markets were spooked by Adyen's failure to explain the likely costs of its expansion strategy and why it was picking up the pace of hiring.

Adyen added 757 more employees in the second half, taking the total count for last year to 3,332.

In a letter referencing job cuts across the wider tech industry in November, Adyen co-founder Van der Does said Adyen would expand staff by a similar number in the new year as it did in 2022.

This is in sharp contrast to peer firms like Apple and Stripe, who have each comitted to thousands of job cuts this year.

Related Companies

Adyen

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments
/payments

Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

Adyen share tumble on H1 results
/payments

Adyen share tumble on H1 results

Apple's Tap to Pay comes to the high street

14 Jul 2022

Adyen brings climate action to the checkout

12 May 2021

Adyen launches open banking-powered payment method

20 Feb 2019

Adyen share price doubles on market debut

13 Jun 2018

Trending

  1. FIS makes 2600 job cuts - Bloomberg

  2. ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

  3. Checkout.com shakes up leadership to take on Stripe

  4. Swiss prosecutors investigate 2022 Credit Suisse data leak

  5. JPMorgan preps German digital retail bank

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud