Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Adyen

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Adyen share tumble on H1 results

Adyen share tumble on H1 results

Shares in Adyen fell by more than 10% in morning trading as strong first half revenue growth was offset by squeezed profit margins. Separately, the Dutch payments processor has unveiled its own range of in-house designed terminals.

For the first half, Adyen reported net revenue of €608.5 million, a 37% year-on-year rise, and Ebitda of €356.3 million, up 31%.

However, Ebitda margin was lower than analyst estimates at 59%, in part due to a post-pandemic jump in travel and event costs.

Shares plunged by more than 14% in morning trading before settling at about 11% down by mid-afternoon.

The company is now investing "heavily" in unified commerce, unveiling its first in-house payment terminals.

Derk Busser, VP, product, in-person payments, Adyen, says: "By taking ownership of the terminal design, Adyen is assuring we put customer needs at the heart of their functionality.

"Our goal is to continuously reduce friction within the consumer journey. By designing highly mobile devices, we're empowering businesses to collect payments not only when behind a checkout counter - but anywhere."

Related Companies

Adyen

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
Apple's Tap to Pay comes to the high street
/payments

Apple's Tap to Pay comes to the high street

Adyen launches open banking-powered payment method
/payments

Adyen launches open banking-powered payment method

Adyen share price doubles on market debut

13 Jun 2018

Adyen confirms plans for IPO

24 May 2018

PayPal stutters as eBay scraps 15-year relationship

01 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. Brazil central bank chief predicts death of credit cards

  2. Tech industry consortium to run CBDC pilot with sterling stablecoin

  3. NatWest&#39;s Payit hits &#163;1bn processed

  4. Metaverse and decentralised identity flagged as emerging tech to watch - Gartner

  5. Klarna extends shopping app to track all online purchases

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022