Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Feedzai

Lead Channel

People

Keywords

Human resources Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Exclusive: Feedzai cuts workforce amid ‘restructuring’ - sources

Exclusive: Feedzai cuts workforce amid ‘restructuring’ - sources

Sources have confirmed that Portuguese unicorn Feedzai has cut its workforce as the company begins restructuring in the face of challenging economic conditions.

Exact numbers of the headcount reduction at the AI-based, financial crime detection platform aren’t clear, but according to Finextra’s sources, teams in several countries have been affected.

Feedzai has yet to respond to request for comment.

Layoffs were made via brief calls from HR between January the 9th and January 13th, with those affected told that the company’s restructuring plans no longer require their roles to be filled. Access to Feedzai systems was immediately cut off for the terminated employees.

The cuts come despite Feedzai CEO Nuno Sebastiao telling a company-wide “all-hands-on-deck” meeting just a month ago that the firm’s performance was strong and that employees need not be worried about their roles, says a source.

Feedzai’s last fundraise was in March 2021, with the $200 million series D round valuing the company at over $1 billion. The funding was led by one of KKR’s growth equity funds, with participation from existing investors Sapphire Ventures and Citi Ventures.

In early 2022, Feedzai announced it had achieved +40% year-on-year growth in exit annual recurring revenue (ARR) and had also grown its headcount at over 40%, to 600 employees across 18 countries.

The company has recently been rolling out employee-friendly policies: in October it began offering mental health, menstruation and menopause leave, building on a 2021 decision to move to a four-day week.

Feedzai’s restructuring is far from unique. Tech firms across the globe are experiencing severe pressure from investors, who are now tightening their purse strings and insisting on strong demonstrations of viability, resulting in widespread layoffs and cost cutting measures.

Related Companies

Feedzai

Lead Channel

People

Keywords

Human resources Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
HelloGold shuts up shop; Luno cuts 330 jobs
/startups

HelloGold shuts up shop; Luno cuts 330 jobs

Capital One cuts 1100 'agile' tech jobs
/people

Capital One cuts 1100 'agile' tech jobs

MangoPay to hire 250 new staff this year

19 Jan

ConsenSys cuts workforce by 11%

19 Jan

LendingClub cuts 225 jobs

16 Jan

Crypto firm Genesis cuts 30% of workforce

06 Jan

Trending

  1. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  2. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

  3. Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

  4. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  5. ECB contemplates development of basic digital euro app

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023