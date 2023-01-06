Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Crypto firm Genesis cuts 30% of workforce

Cryptocurrency lending outfit Genesis Global Trading has laid off another 60 people, about 30% of its workforce.

The cuts come after a 20% reduction in the company's headcount last year, leaving it with around 145 employees.

“As we continue to navigate unprecedented industry challenges, Genesis has made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount globally,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

News of the layoffs come after Genesis sent a letter to clients promising to reduce costs and find efficiencies as the sector faces up to the FTX fallout.

Genesis, a unit of the crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, has been attempting to raise cash for its lending business, according to Bloomberg.

