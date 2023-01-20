Capital One cuts 1100 'agile' tech jobs

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

Capital One has axed more than 1100 technology positions as the credit card firm eliminates its "agile" job family.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Capital One says that specific agile roles are no longer needed and that engineers and product managers will now be expected to integrate agile methods into their work.

"The agile role in our tech organisation was critical to our earlier transformation phases but as our organisation matured, the natural next step is to integrate agile delivery processes directly into our core engineering practices,” says a statement.

Capital One says is inviting affected employees to apply for the hundreds of job openings it has.

Says the company: “This announcement is not a reflection on these individuals or the work they have driven on behalf of our technology organisation. Their contributions have been critical to maturing our software-delivery model and our overall tech transformation.”

