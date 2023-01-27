Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Dubai Investments buys stake in UK digital bank Monument

Dubai Investments buys stake in UK digital bank Monument

Dubai Investments has acquired a nine per cent stake in Monument, a digital banking startup targeting the UK's mass affluent market. Terms were not disclosed.

Monument has set its sights on Britain's approximately 4.8 million professionals with between £250,000 and £5 million in liquid assets.

It offers a range of core banking services along with property investment lending and savings products. The bank is currently working on a broader suite of products and services, all offered through its app.

In its first year of operations, the fully-licensed bank acquired assets of around £100 million, deposits of £145 million and approximately 3000 customers.

Ian Rand, CEO, Monument, says: "With this investment and partnership with Dubai Investments, we will accelerate the scale-up of our UK business, launching innovative solutions to our target segment and growing our market share, whilst also leveraging our best-in-class technology with partners and clients around the world."

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Monument CEO Ian Rand on the mass affluent lending revolution
/retail

Monument CEO Ian Rand on the mass affluent lending revolution

Monument appoints former Barclays exec Ian Rand as CEO
/people

Monument appoints former Barclays exec Ian Rand as CEO

Neobank for the mass affluent Monument set to launch

08 Nov 2021

Monument confirms £28 million fund raise

25 Feb 2021

Monument picks tech vendors to build bank for mass affluent

18 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  4. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

  5. Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023