Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wealth management

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monument confirms &#163;28 million fund raise

Monument confirms £28 million fund raise

Monument, a digital banking startup for the well-heeled, has landed £28 million in new funding from existing backers and a trio of angel investors.

Since inception, Monument has raised circa over £40m in funding, and it is now well placed to complete the build of its technological and operational capabilities and to be ready for launch in the Summer of 2021.

The new investors in the firm are Eric Zinterhofer, of Searchlight Capital, entrepreneur Rakesh Loonkar and Harry Handelsman, founder and CEO of the Manhattan Loft Corporation.

The startup, which is targeting people with between £250,000 and £5 million in loiquid assets, received its “authorisation with restriction” (AWR) banking licence in October 2020. When it launches in the Summer of 2021, it will provide savings and property investment lending using a cloud-based SaaS enabled IT architecture.

Monument has brought in Mambu, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, Persistent Systems and Accenture for its technology build. Mambu is providing the central core banking engine, alongside Salesforce for CRM, and AWS for cloud services. Persistent Systems and Accenture Interactive will support the build.

Mintoo Bhandari, CEO and one of the founders of Monument, said: “We are very pleased and excited to have successfully completed our Series A funding round, exceeding targets, against such a challenging backdrop. We are truly thankful to our investors who have shown faith in the robustness of our business strategy, the strength of our team, and the clarity of our plans."

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wealth management

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
Monument picks tech vendors to build bank for mass affluent
/startups

Monument picks tech vendors to build bank for mass affluent

Monument builds new challenger bank for mass-affluent
/wealth

Monument builds new challenger bank for mass-affluent

Digital-first Monument targets UK's mass-affluent

06 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

  3. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  4. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  5. TransferWise rebrands as plain old &#39;Wise&#39;

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?